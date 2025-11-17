Cold health alerts issued as UK braces for first deep freeze of the year

Cold health alerts have been issued across large parts of the UK as temperatures plunge during the first significant cold snap of the year.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Monday placed the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber under an amber cold health alert from midday on Monday until Saturday morning.

An amber warning signals that the weather is expected to have "significant impacts across health and social care services," with the potential for increased pressure on health services, indoor temperatures in hospitals, care homes and clinics falling below recommended safety levels, and a higher risk of deaths, especially among people age 65 and over or those with existing health conditions.

The rest of England falls under a yellow alert.

The UK's meteorological service, the Met Office, has also issued multiple yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across parts of Scotland and northern England, in place from Monday through Thursday.

It comes after temperatures dropped as low as minus 7C (19F) in Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands on Saturday — the UK's coldest night since March.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: "As Storm Claudia retreats to the south, high pressure to the North West will drive a cold northerly flow from the Arctic across the UK."

Holley said this would bring "much colder conditions than of late and, whilst generally drier than recent days, there will also be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice."

He added that widespread frosts are likely, with temperatures again dipping "as low as minus 7C (19.4F) in places."

Single-figure daytime temperatures combined with a brisk northerly wind will also bring "a marked wind chill."

Deputy Chief Forecaster Tom Crabtree also said: "Wednesday to Friday will be the coldest part of the week, and this period has the greatest potential for impactful weather, with multiple warnings in place.

"Overnight, temperatures could get down to minus 10 (C, 14F), with a significant wind chill from the strong northerly wind making things feel even colder."