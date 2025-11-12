Plans to scrap NHS England means thousands set to lose jobs

Thousands of NHS staffers in England are set to lose their jobs as the government pushes ahead with plans to abolish NHS England, which runs alongside the mother agency, according to British media.

In a staff briefing on Tuesday, NHS England confirmed that voluntary redundancies across the organization -- and local NHS integrated care boards -- will go ahead next year.

According to a slide seen by The Independent, NHS England said there would be a "50% reduction."

It added there is a push for voluntary redundancies, with roles set to be cut starting next March.

Earlier this year, the government announced the abolition of NHS England, with plans to bring the organization under the control of the Department of Health and Social Care.

NHS England, which employs more than 15,000 staff, was created in 2013 by then-Health Secretary Andrew Lansley to give the health service greater autonomy.

When announcing the plans to scrap the body, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said an "arms-length" body should not make decisions about the more than £150 billion ($197 billion) annual NHS England budget.

He said the move would allow the government to deliver better care.