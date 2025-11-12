CATHERINE CONNOLLY SWORN IN AS IRELANDS NEW PRESIDENT

Ireland's new elected President Catherine Connolly reviews the guard of honour during the inauguration ceremony in Dublin, Ireland, November 11, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Catherine Connolly was sworn in Tuesday as Ireland's 10th president, following a landslide victory at the end of October.

The 68-year-old politician succeeds Michael D. Higgins, whose 14-year term ended at midnight.

Connolly, who defeated Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys, was formally inaugurated at a ceremony in Dublin Castle on Tuesday attended by politicians, judges, and other invited guests.

The presidency is a largely ceremonial, non-executive role, but one that carries significant symbolic weight in Irish public life.

A service of prayer and reflection took place as part of the inauguration, followed by speeches from both the new president and Ireland's Taoiseach, or prime minister, Micheal Martin.

Offering his congratulations, Martin said he had "no doubt that Catherine Connolly will serve our country well," state broadcaster RTE reported.

He also paid tribute to Higgins, thanking him and his wife, Sabina, for their "outstanding contribution" and saying the country owes them "a tremendous debt of gratitude."

In her first address as head of state, Connolly said: "I stand before you humbly and proudly as the tenth president of this beautiful country. The people have spoken and have given their president a powerful mandate to articulate their vision for a new republic, a republic worthy of its name where everyone is valued and diversity is cherished, where sustainable solutions are urgently implemented, and where a home is a fundamental human right."

She reflected on her campaign and the movement that supported it, saying it began with "a small group of elected representatives and volunteers facing what appeared to be insurmountable challenges."

"We were led to believe that it was too great a leap, that our ideas were too far out, too left-at odds with the prevailing narrative," she said. "In shared conversations all over the country, however, it became evident that the dominant narrative did not reflect or represent people's values and concerns."

But, she said, "along with that meaningful engagement, we saw the emergence of hope. We saw the emergence of joy, along with the courage and determination of people to use their voices to shape a country that we can be proud of."

She also called for reflection on global conflicts, invoking Ireland's long-standing policy of neutrality and peacekeeping.

"We have a history of neutrality and peacekeeping," she said, noting Ireland is well-placed to promote alternatives to war.