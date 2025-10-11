Estonian foreign minister expects further Russian provocations

NATO reacted appropriately to Russia's recent violations of Estonia's airspace but should expect further disruptive actions from Moscow, according to the Baltic country's foreign minister.



"I'm really sure that Russia will continue these provocations. It's not about Estonia, it's about NATO unity, as well as testing our capabilities, to also trans-Atlantic unity," Margus Tsahkna told dpa on Friday on the sidelines of the Tallinn Digital Summit.



In September, three Russian fighter jets entered the airspace of the EU and NATO member state for about 12 minutes.



The government in Tallinn requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council and consultations with its allies under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty.



In a subsequent statement, the military alliance warned Russia against further border violations, threatening the use of force.



"We reacted, I think, in a very solid way," said Tsahkna, adding that NATO had shown that it functions well, including through the immediate interception of the Russian aircraft.



"Everything was under control. There was no immediate direct military threat."



Even after the incident, the alliance showed political unity and determination, he noted.



Estonia's foreign minister joined Latvia and Lithuania in calling for NATO's mission to monitor Baltic airspace to be converted into a genuine defence operation.



"We are supporting this idea," said Tsahkna, while stressing that it is not enough to simply change the mission's name.



Rather, it must be upgraded with improved air-defence capabilities, according to the minister.



The governments in Riga and Vilnius had previously spoken out in favour of transforming NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission into an Air Defence Mission.



Under the joint mission implemented in 2004, NATO allies take turns providing fighter jets and personnel for armed protection flights.



The three Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which border Russia, do not have suitable aircraft of their own for the task.



