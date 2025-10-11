Trump says his administration 'identified funds' to pay troops during shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration has found a way to pay troops during the federal government shutdown and that he has ordered Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to do so.

"I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th," the president wrote in a Truth Social post.

"We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS," said Trump.

Trump did not identify funding sources or the total amount that would be used for troop salaries.

The Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to a request for details on the funds that would be used.

Trump made the announcement on the 11th day of a government shutdown that was sparked by a funding impasse with minority congressional Democrats.

Trump's Republican Party controls the House of Representatives and the Senate. But to reach the 60 votes needed in the Senate to pass a spending bill, Republicans must convince at least seven Democratic senators to back the measure.

Democrats are using that leverage to push for continuing and expanding healthcare subsidies for people who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Democratic lawmakers have refused to back a government spending bill that does not address the issue.

In his Truth Social post, Trump said he would "not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation HOSTAGE with their dangerous Government shutdown."

