IRAN DISMISSES TRUMPS SUGGESTION OF NORMALISING TIES WITH ISRAEL AS WISHFUL THINKING

Iran described on Saturday the possibility, suggested by U.S. President Donald Trump, that it could normalise relations with Israel as "wishful thinking."

Late last month, Trump said: "Who knows, maybe even Iran can get in there," referring to the Abraham Accords — a peace agreement signed during Trump's first term under which Israel normalised diplomatic relations with four Muslim-majority nations.

"Iran will never recognize an occupying regime that has committed genocide and killed children," Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state television.

Iran says does not believe Israel will respect Gaza ceasefire

Iran said it did not have confidence that Israel would respect the terms of a Gaza ceasefire that began a day earlier, following two years of war.

"We warn about the tricks and betrayals of the Zionist regime (Israel) regarding previous agreements... There is absolutely no trust in the Zionist regime," said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, pointing to previous ceasefires that have been violated, including in Lebanon.