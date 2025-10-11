Israel abusing Palestinian prisoners ahead of their release under exchange deal with Hamas

A circulated video Saturday showed Israeli security officers abusing Palestinian prisoners assembled at the Negev prison in southern Israel, ahead of their release as part of a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

The Hamas-affiliated Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office published the video on its digital platforms, citing Israeli media sources.

The footage shows a group of Palestinian detainees with their hands tied behind their backs, forced to walk in a line while blindfolded and bending their heads downward, surrounded by Israeli soldiers and police officers.

The Prisoners' Media Office said the video "documents a painful scene showing the brutal mistreatment of prisoners by the occupation, who are scheduled to be released under the exchange deal."

Amjad al-Najjar, head of the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, wrote on the US social media company, Facebook, that "Israeli media published a video from the Negev Desert Prison showing preparations for the release of several Palestinian prisoners."

He added that the video's translation indicates that those shown are prisoners serving life sentences who are being transferred to the Negev prison in preparation for their deportation to Gaza as part of the deal.

Israeli forces raided the home of Murad Id'ees, who is scheduled to be released under the deal, during an incursion into the Beit Amra area south of Hebron in the southern West Bank, according to the Prisoners' Media Office.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli troops also raided the homes of several prisoners in the West Bank, warning families not to hold public celebrations upon their relatives' release. Among the homes raided were those of Khalil Abu Aram and Taleb Makhmara in the town of Yatta, south of Hebron.

Earlier Saturday, several Palestinian prisoners called their families in the West Bank to share their joy about their expected release Monday, according to the Al-Quds newspaper and circulating videos.

The Israeli Prison Service confirmed that it has completed the transfer of Palestinian prisoners to the facilities from which they will be released.

Media reports said the releases are expected to begin Monday once Israel recovers its captives held by Hamas.

Under the deal, 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences and 1,700 detained in Gaza since the war began in October 2023, will be released in exchange for 48 Israeli hostages.

Israel's Justice Ministry published the names Friday of the 250 prisoners serving life terms for the exchange.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office denied reaching a consensus on the lists of prisoners included in the exchange.

Tel Aviv estimates that 48 Israelis are being held in Gaza, including 20 still alive, while more than 11,100 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israel, many of whom suffer from torture, starvation and medical neglect -- conditions that have led to deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports

Phase one of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect at midday Friday. Israeli forces completed a gradual withdrawal to the so-called yellow line, triggering a 72-hour window for the exchange process.

Phase two reportedly envisions creating a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas, forming a joint security force of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and disarming Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed almost 67,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave largely uninhabitable.