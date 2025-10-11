News Middle East Next steps for the Gaza peace plan after ceasefire takes effect

A ceasefire has taken hold in the Gaza Strip, with a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to the Middle East expected shortly. President Trump has announced plans to depart for the Middle East on Sunday, where he is scheduled to address the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, and may also attend the release of hostages.