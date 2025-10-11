News
Middle East
Next steps for the Gaza peace plan after ceasefire takes effect
Next steps for the Gaza peace plan after ceasefire takes effect
A ceasefire has taken hold in the Gaza Strip, with a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to the Middle East expected shortly. President Trump has announced plans to depart for the Middle East on Sunday, where he is scheduled to address the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, and may also attend the release of hostages.
Published October 11,2025
Subscribe
A ceasefire has come into effect in Gaza, and a visit from US President Donald Trump to the Middle East is imminent.
The Israeli military said its forces have withdrawn to the agreed demarcation lines and fighting has ceased.
Here's what happens next:
- A 72-hour deadline for the release of hostages is in effect. Sources from the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas stated that it would likely hand over all living hostages and, if possible, the bodies of the deceased ones between Sunday and Monday morning at 6 am (0300 GMT) in stages.
The return is to be organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross without public ceremony and without media representatives. Israeli media also reported that the hostages could return as early as Sunday. Trump had said he expected a handover on Monday.
- In return, Israel is to release around 250 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment for serious crimes and about 1,700 other Palestinians who were detained after October 7, 2023, according to Trump's plan.
The Israeli news site Walla reported that in reality, only just under 200 sentenced to life imprisonment would be released, including 60 Hamas members. There was initially no official confirmation of this. Israel rejected the release of some Palestinians that Hamas had demanded.
- Aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip are to be expanded. According to information from Hamas sources, around 600 trucks of humanitarian aid are to enter daily in the first phase. Recently, an average of around 300 trucks with aid deliveries were arriving daily, compared to around 200 in the weeks before, according to the Israeli authority responsible for Palestinian affairs, COGAT.
- In another phase, the Rafah border crossing is to be reopened for civilian traffic and the transport of the wounded. The return of displaced Palestinians should then also be possible again.
- In a second negotiation phase, further points of contention are to be clarified to eventually end the Gaza war completely. Israeli soldiers are to gradually withdraw from the Gaza Strip and hand over areas they hold to an international stabilization force that is to ensure security. The plan also includes the disarmament of Hamas, which the militants have so far rejected.
- The US plans to set up a control centre to monitor the agreement. According to a report, they have already sent soldiers to Israel for this purpose. Citing two US government officials, the broadcaster ABC reported that US soldiers have already arrived in Israel.
The White House earlier announced plans to send 200 soldiers for this purpose. They will not be deployed in the Gaza Strip itself. Other countries - including Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye - are also expected to participate in the control centre.
- Trump has said he plans to set off for the Middle East on Sunday. He has been invited to give a speech before the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. Trump could also be present at the release of the hostages. He also intends to travel to Egypt to attend an official ceremony marking the hard-won agreement. The exact timing of the ceremony is still unclear. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also been invited.