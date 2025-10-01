Workers, civil servants in Greece hold 24-hour strike over labor bill

Workers and civil servants across Greece staged a 24-hour nationwide strike on Wednesday to protest a new labor bill, which unions say undermines workers' rights.

The strike, called by the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) and the Civil Servants' Confederation (ADEDY), brought thousands of people to the streets of Athens and other major cities, according to daily Kathimerini.

Protesters rallied against the government's proposed measures to regulate working time, calling instead for shorter working hours and the full restoration of free collective bargaining.

"Working time is not a commodity - It is our life," read the main slogan of the rally in Athens, where demonstrators marched to Syntagma Square in front of the parliament.

Union leaders condemned the draft legislation, saying it prioritizes profits over human dignity and risks worsening job insecurity.

The strike disrupted public transport, schools, and other public services across the country.