Spanish premier urges Israel to not pose threat against Gaza-bound flotilla

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday called on Israel not to pose any threat to the Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, stressing the mission is humanitarian and that those on board would have "full diplomatic protection."

Speaking ahead of the Informal Meeting of EU Heads of State or Government in Copenhagen, Sanchez addressed growing concerns about the safety of the flotilla, which is approaching Gaza and faces a high risk of interception by Israeli forces.

"We must remember that this is a humanitarian mission that wouldn't have taken place if the Israeli government had allowed UNRWA (UN agency for Palestinian refugees) to enter and the United Nations to distribute this humanitarian aid," Sanchez told reporters.

He noted that Spain has deployed a naval vessel to assist in case of emergencies and is coordinating closely with other countries involved in the mission.

"I have always conveyed from the first minute to the Israeli government that, logically, the nationals, those compatriots who are on the flotillas, will have full diplomatic protection, as it cannot be otherwise," he said.

"They do not represent a danger or a threat to Israel and, therefore, I hope that Israel, in this case the (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu government, does not represent or provide any threat to this flotilla," he added.