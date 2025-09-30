Spain terminates €6.6 Million contract with Israeli company

The Spanish government has begun implementing sanctions against Israel, a decision made during the Council of Ministers on September 23, which included urgent measures against the genocide in Gaza and support for the Palestinian people.

Spain's state television, RTVE, announced that the Ministry of Interior initiated the process to terminate the contracts for the purchase of Israeli ammunition for the Civil Guard due to the contracts being "impossible to fulfill."

Citing Ministry of Interior sources and documents, the report stated that the documents to terminate the acquisition of 9x19 millimeter ammunition, valued at €6.6 million from Israel's IMI Systems LTD (represented in Spain by Guardian Homeland Security S.A.), have been signed.

It was noted that this is the final contract with an Israeli-linked company that the Ministry of Interior had in effect and has now terminated.