German Left Party shows Palestine flag in Bundestag

German Left Party lawmakers displayed a Palestinian flag in the Bundestag during a parliamentary session to protest the government's stance on Gaza and show solidarity with Palestine.

Lawmakers Lisa Schubert, Cansin Kokturk, Vinzenz Glaser, and Charlotte Neuhauser unfurled a Palestinian flag in the plenary hall as the debate on the Foreign Ministry budget took place on Wednesday.

Parliament Vice President Josephine Ortleb, who was chairing the session, asked the lawmakers to end their demonstration. The four lawmakers then removed the flag and quietly exited the chamber.

For weeks, the Left Party has been urging Chancellor Friedrich Merz to pressure the Israeli government to end its genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza. Their demands include a complete ban on weapons exports to Israel, sanctions against Israel's far-right ministers, and immediate recognition of a Palestinian state.

This week, Germany found itself diplomatically isolated as its close allies—France, the UK, and several other European partners, including Belgium, Portugal, and Malta—announced their recognition of Palestinian statehood, while Berlin maintained its opposition.

Chancellor Merz, a strong supporter of Israel, has repeatedly emphasized Germany's historical responsibility toward Israel stemming from the country's Nazi past and has also blocked proposed EU sanctions against the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government.





