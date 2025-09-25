TURKISH-US TIES GOING THROUGH DIFFERENT PROCESS DURING TRUMPS TENURE: PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday that Ankara and Washington are going through a "different process" during the presidency of his US counterpart Donald Trump.

"We are experiencing a different process in Turkish-American relations, during both the first and second terms of Mr. Trump," Erdoğan said alongside Trump during an Oval Office visit.

Erdoğan said he was glad to pay a visit to Washington, DC this week, when he also attended the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The president arrived in the nation's capital on Wednesday after addressing the General Assembly and holding talks with several of his counterparts.

Erdoğan said that during his visit, he will discuss with Trump "in detail" the sales of F-16 and F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye as well as issues related to Turkish lender Halkbank.

Türkiye is "ready to do whatever is necessary" on the Greek Orthodox Seminary in Heybeliada, Istanbul, said Erdoğan on the facility, which is currently not in use.

"Upon my return, I will have the opportunity to discuss this matter with Mr. Bartholomeos," he added, referring to Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew.

Asked by reporters about his saying that Trump is "making efforts for peace" and how they can work together in the future, Erdoğan said: "I say this because I believe it. I believe that together, hand in hand, we will overcome these challenges in the region."

The two leaders are currently holding a working lunch.
























