Trump-Erdoğan meeting 'better than great,' says US envoy to Türkiye

President Donald Trump's more than two-hour sit-down with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was "better than great," the US envoy to Türkiye said Thursday.

"I think it was better than great, in my humble opinion. Two amazing leaders from very different parts of the world, from different points of view, had a real understanding and respect for each other," Tom Barrack told reporters outside the White House after the meeting concluded.

The envoy made the comments after the leaders met for over two hours, much of it behind closed doors, at the executive mansion for an Oval Office meeting followed by a working lunch.

Erdoğan was earlier in New York to attend this year's session of the UN General Assembly. He arrived on Wednesday in the nation's capital, where he stayed at Blair House, the US president's official guest residence.