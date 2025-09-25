US welcomes deal to reopen Iraq-Türkiye pipeline

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday welcomed the agreement between the Iraqi government, Iraq's Kurdish Regional Administration (KRG) and international companies to reopen the Iraq-Türkiye oil pipeline.

In a statement, Rubio said the deal, facilitated by Washington, "will bring tangible benefits for both Americans and Iraqis."

"We commend the decisive efforts of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani and senior officials of the Government of Iraq, as well as KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and senior KRG officials, to make this progress possible," he added.

The secretary underlined that the agreement would "strengthen the mutually beneficial economic partnership between the United States and Iraq, encourage a more stable investment environment throughout Iraq for US companies, enhance regional energy security, and reinforce Iraq's sovereignty."

Oil flow from Iraq to Türkiye's southern Ceyhan Port was halted on March 25, 2023, following an arbitration ruling by the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) concerning oil exports between Baghdad and Ankara.