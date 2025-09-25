US says fighter jets respond to Russian aircraft near Alaska

The US said its forces detected and tracked two Tu-95 strategic bombers and two Su-35 fighter jets of Russia operating in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), prompting a response.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said it deployed an E-3 surveillance aircraft, four F-16 fighter jets, and four KC-135 tankers to "positively identify and intercept" the Russian aircraft on Wednesday, the command said in a Thursday statement.

"The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," it added.

The command emphasized that such incidents occur regularly and are not considered threatening.

The Alaskan ADIZ represents international airspace outside US and Canadian sovereign territory where aircraft must identify themselves for national security monitoring purposes.

ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends, creating a buffer zone in international airspace requiring aircraft identification for security purposes.