France kicks out Mali diplomats

France has suspended the counter-terrorism cooperation with Mali and ordered out two Malian diplomats in response to the arrest of a French embassy staff member in Bamako last month, broadcaster RFI reported Friday.

Declared "persona non grata," Malian diplomats were told to leave by Saturday.

On Aug. 15, French national Yann Vezilier, suspected of working for the French intelligence service, was arrested along with Gen. Abbass Dembele, a military commander and former governor of the central Mopti district, and Brig. Gen. Naima Sagara.

Relations between Paris and Bamako have deteriorated sharply in recent years, with Mali's military leadership severing security ties with France and seeking closer cooperation with Russia.






