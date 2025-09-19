Russia says it presumes Trump still pursuing Ukraine peace efforts

The Kremlin said on Friday it presumed that U.S. President Donald Trump was still pursuing efforts to achieve a settlement to the Ukraine conflict despite Trump's statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin had let him down through his actions.



Trump has expressed disappointment several times at Moscow's continued attacks on Ukrainian targets despite his efforts to broker a solution. On Thursday, he told a joint news conference alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that Putin "has let me down."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian state news agency RIA, said Trump's reaction was understandable. "We presume that the United States, and President Trump personally, have maintained the political will and the intention to expend efforts to facilitate a Ukrainian settlement," RIA quoted Peskov as saying. "



So, of course, President Trump is, shall we say, quite emotional about this topic. This is completely understandable." Putin and other Russian officials have praised Trump's efforts to put together a solution to the Ukrainian conflict and organise top-level meetings.







