Macron: France will formally recognize State of Palestine on Monday

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France will formally recognize the State of Palestine on Monday during events in New York, stressing that the step is part of a broader peace plan for the region.

Macron announced on the US social media company X that he had spoken with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

He thanked Abbas for what he described as "very good cooperation" in the arrest of one of the main perpetrators of the Rue des Rosiers terrorist attack in Paris, he said, adding that both sides agreed to work together to ensure his extradition "as quickly as possible."

"Given the extreme urgency of the situation in Gaza and the rest of the Palestinian territories, I reiterated to the Palestinian President my intention to recognize the State of Palestine on Monday in New York," Macron said.

He underlined that the recognition "is part of a comprehensive peace plan for the region, aimed at meeting the aspirations for security and peace of both Israelis and Palestinians."

Macron said he reminded Abbas of France's expectations from the Palestinian Authority, noting that the Palestinian leader reaffirmed his determination to implement reforms to renew governance and stabilize the future Palestinian state.

"France will continue to support the Palestinian authorities on this path. We will ensure that these commitments are fulfilled, for the security and stability of the entire region," Macron added.