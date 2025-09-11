France reaffirms support for Qatar’s security after Israeli strikes

President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that France reaffirmed its support for Qatar's sovereignty and security after an Israeli strike in Doha, while urging renewed efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Macron said he spoke to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani following the attack.

"I told him: these strikes are unacceptable. I condemn them. I reaffirmed France's commitment to the sovereignty and security of Qatar," Macron wrote on US social media company X.

He added that he encouraged a resumption of negotiations for the release of hostages held by Hamas as well as the swift implementation of a ceasefire.

Macron praised Qatar for its "constant efforts" to mediate between the parties.

"This permanent state of war in Gaza cannot continue. Two peoples, two states. Peace and security for all," wrote Macron, highlighting France's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He underlined that Paris would work with international partners in the lead-up to the Conference on the Two-State Solution scheduled for Sept. 22 in New York.