Finnish president visits Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy

Finnish President Alexander Stubb traveled to Kyiv on Thursday for talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on bolstering Ukraine's security and advancing its European integration as the Russian-Ukraine war continues in its fourth year.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, announced Stubb's arrival on Telegram. He said the Finnish leader would meet Zelenskyy to discuss European integration, security guarantees for Kyiv, and additional sanctions on Russia.

"We are grateful for the consistent and firm support of Finland and personally of Alexander Stubb," Yermak said.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed Stubb at the Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi railway station together with Yermak. He praised Finland's backing in a post on US social media company X.

"We are grateful to Finland for its steadfast support, leadership in the OSCE, and principled position. We value President Stubb's personal efforts and commitment," Sybiha said.

He added that Ukraine is working with partners to "bring sustainable peace closer and guarantee security in Europe."

The Finnish presidency said Stubb was accompanied by First Lady Suzanne Innes-Stubb. She is scheduled to attend a summit hosted by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska on "the role of education in promoting peace."





