France is tired of eight years of its President Emmanuel Macron's "disgrace," said Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Russian State Duma, or lower house, on Tuesday, in reaction to the second no-confidence vote in the French parliament in nine months.

In a post on the Russian social network Max, Volodin stated that a majority of French lawmakers supported the motion, with 364 out of 573 voters in favor.

He emphasized that this result is higher than that recorded in December 2023, when a similar vote took place.

"Of the three instances when votes of no confidence were cast against the French government, two occurred during Macron's tenure as head of state. This represents yet another negative record during his term in office," Volodin stated.

He also pointed out that deputies are calling for Macron to resign along with the dissolved Cabinet of ministers, but the French leader "will try to cling to power by any means possible, despite political parties already announcing their intention to file an impeachment motion."

"By meddling in other countries' internal affairs, fighting for personal power within the European Union, and being vain and incompetent, Macron has ultimately lost public trust and driven the country into crisis across all sectors," Volodin said.

He also highlighted that France's national debt stands at €3.4 trillion, approximately 114% of GDP, and continues to increase.

"The economy is teetering on the brink of stagnation, with growth projected at just 0.6% in 2025. This figure falls below the eurozone average of 0.9%. Industrial production is declining," he added.

Meanwhile, Volodin claims that "Macron seeks to eliminate more popular politicians by stripping them of their electoral rights."

"France is tired after eight years of shame under its President Macron. His problem lies with himself," he concluded.

Volodin's remarks came after Monday's vote in the French National Assembly, where a majority of lawmakers voted against confidence in the country's government following Prime Minister François Bayrou's policy speech. Bayrou is now expected to submit his resignation.





