French Premier Bayrou submits resignation to Macron after confidence vote defeat

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou delivers his general policy statement prior to a confidence vote over budget cut plan, in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2025. (DHA Photo)

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou officially submitted his resignation to President Macron on Tuesday after his government lost a confidence vote in parliament over 2026 budget plans.

Bayrou, who had been in office since December 2024, tendered his resignation immediately after the National Assembly voted against his government in a confidence motion, making him the fourth French premier to be forced out since early 2024.

Receiving 194 votes in support and 364 votes against, Bayrou failed to obtain a majority in the parliament, where 15 of the 589 deputies abstained.

Bayrou has now become the only prime minister under the Fifth Republic since 1958 to be brought down by a confidence vote.

In a press statement seen by BFM TV, Macron said he "takes note" of Bayrou's fall, reaffirming that he will appoint his successor "in the coming days."

The outgoing premier, who unveiled a 2026 budget framework in July, was seeking support for a plan to save nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) as part of efforts to reduce France's soaring public debt, now at 113% of its GDP.

France also has one of the EU's largest budget deficits at 5.8%.

Warning that the country is "on the brink of over-indebtedness," Bayrou earlier urged lawmakers to choose "responsibility over chaos."

Opposition parties across the spectrum, from the far-left LFI to the far-right National Rally (RN), as well as the Socialists, had vowed to vote against the government.

Budget negotiations have been a major source of tension in French politics.

The failure to reach an agreement on the 2025 budget last year led to the collapse of the Michel Barnier government in December, after left-wing and far-right parties united behind a no-confidence motion.