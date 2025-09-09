Demonstrators celebrate across France after Bayrou government falls

Demonstrators took to the streets across France on Monday evening to celebrate the fall of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen declared that only new elections could end the political stalemate.

Rallies erupted in several cities, including Paris, Nantes, Lyon, Rennes, Bordeaux, Nice and Pau, with protesters waving signs reading "Bye bye Bayrou" and preparing for a larger "Block Everything" mobilization planned for Sept. 10.

In Nantes, around 300 people turned out, according to the prefecture, while in Paris' 20th arrondissement, at least 200 gathered at Place Gambetta, the French news broadcaster BFM TV reported.

"It's a great victory tonight," said Amina Elrhardour, 60, who joined the Paris rally.

"The next government should think about the poor and retirees. Everything is expensive, everything is increasing."

In Bordeaux, young demonstrators applauded to the sound of a brass band, while in Rennes, students gathered around music and confetti before moving into the city center.

Bayrou's government collapsed after failing to secure a confidence vote, winning only 194 votes against 364 opposed, ending a 269-day tenure at Matignon.

He is expected to submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron around midday Tuesday.

The Elysee said Macron had "taken note" of the defeat and would appoint a new prime minister "in the next few days."

'GENERAL COLLAPSE'



Earlier Monday, Le Pen denounced what she described as a "general collapse" for which both left- and right-wing leaders were responsible.

She called Bayrou's fall "the end of the agony of a phantom government" and described the parliamentary showdown as a "moment of truth."

Dissolution, she argued, is "not an option but an obligation. Without dissolution, Emmanuel Macron is blocking the country."

On the far-left side, France Unbowed leader Jean-Luc Melenchon also raised the stakes, urging Macron to resign outright.

In an interview with Le Parisien, he said France was in "an ultra-clear-out moment" and demanded an early presidential election.

"Macron must go. By staying after losing elections three times, he will provoke an even more explosive situation than today," he warned.

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure argued that "it is time to coexist," stressing that any new government must represent a genuine break with the policies of the past eight years.

He underlined that the Socialists, with their 66 lawmakers, hold a pivotal role in the assembly but said Macron has yet to reach out to him directly.

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT OF 'NEGOTIATOR'



Former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who heads the centrist EPR group, called for the appointment of a "negotiator" drawn from outside active politics, possibly from unions or civil society, to build consensus on a budget.

Attal warned that "everything has been done backwards since the dissolution" and set a deadline of early October for a workable plan, emphasizing that "our country must have a budget by the end of the year."

National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet, a close ally of Macron, declared she was "obviously" ready to step down from her current role to serve at Matignon if the president chose her.

"I am available to work in the interests of my country, wherever necessary," she told RTL radio, insisting that there is still time to draft and debate the 2026 budget if lawmakers commit to compromise.

Meanwhile, the far right pressed its own demands.

National Rally leader Jordan Bardella dismissed the idea of patching together a new centrist Cabinet, insisting that the only way out of the impasse is through fresh elections or Macron's resignation.

He warned that his party would vote to censure any incoming prime minister who continues Macron's policies.

Also, the National Rally will not vote for the LFI impeachment motion, which "has no chance of success," he said.