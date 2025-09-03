Poland nearly doubles deportations in first 2 months of 2025

Deportations from Poland nearly doubled in the first two months of this year, compared to the same period last year, local media reported Wednesday.

Some 1,300 people were deported from Poland in January and February, almost doubling the 700 people deported in the same period last year, according to the broadcaster TVP World, citing recent figures from the Polish Border Guard and the daily Rzeczpospolita.

The rise partly reflects the government's tougher stance on illegal migration, but also stems from a growing list of foreigners deemed "undesirable" in Poland, either for criminal involvement or perceived security risks, the broadcaster noted.

Foreigners Office spokesman Jakub Dudziak told Rzeczpospolita that the largest groups of foreign nationals deemed "undesirable" were Ukrainians (5,900), Georgians (4,200), and Syrians (2,500).

Dudziak added that the rise in the number of foreigners labeled "undesirable" reflects a shift in the administration's approach.





