15 people killed as Lisbon funicular derails

Fifteen people died in Lisbon as the historic funicular railway Elevador da Gloria derailed, a spokesman for the rescue team told journalists on Wednesday.
No further details about the victims were initially available.
The funicular accident, used by locals and tourists alike, occurred on Wednesday evening for reasons that remain unclear, news channel SIC Notícias and other media reported earlier, citing the city's emergency services.
Images showed that the train tipped over and was severely damaged. The number of injured and "affected" people is estimated to be around 20 in total, the reports said.
Four of those injured are in critical condition according to Público, citing civil protection spokesmen.