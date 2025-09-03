News World 15 people killed as Lisbon funicular derails

15 people killed as Lisbon funicular derails

At least 15 people were killed and another 18 injured when a famed funicular in Lisbon derailed on Wednesday. All of the victims have been recovered from the wreckage.

DPA WORLD Published September 03,2025 Subscribe

Fifteen people died in Lisbon as the historic funicular railway Elevador da Gloria derailed, a spokesman for the rescue team told journalists on Wednesday.



No further details about the victims were initially available.



The funicular accident, used by locals and tourists alike, occurred on Wednesday evening for reasons that remain unclear, news channel SIC Notícias and other media reported earlier, citing the city's emergency services.



Images showed that the train tipped over and was severely damaged. The number of injured and "affected" people is estimated to be around 20 in total, the reports said.



Four of those injured are in critical condition according to Público, citing civil protection spokesmen.











