Europe 'ready' to offer security guarantees to Ukraine: Macron

Europe is ready to offer security guarantees to Ukraine once a peace accord is signed to end the war sparked by the full-scale 2022 Russian invasion, President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday alongside Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are ready, we the Europeans, to offer the security guarantees to Ukraine and Ukrainians the day that a peace (accord) is signed," Macron said ahead of hosting a summit of European leaders on Thursday.

He said the details of the guarantees were "extremely confidential" but the preparation had been completed at a meeting of defence ministers.

"We are ready for a robust peace and lasting peace for Ukraine and the Europeans," added Macron.

"The question now is to know the sincerity of Russia."

Macron has repeatedly expressed scepticism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims to US President Donald Trump that Moscow was seeking peace.

Zelensky said he saw no signs that Russia wanted to end the war.

European leaders have been tight-lipped about the nature of the guarantees, which are expected to include the deployment of European troops to Ukraine, training of the European army as well as "backstop" support from the United States.











