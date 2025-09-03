IN MAWLID AL-NABI SPEECH, ERDOĞAN CALLS ON MUSLIM WORLD NOT TO REMAIN SILENT ON INFIDEL NETANYAHUS TYRANNIC ACTIONS

The Muslim world can never remain spectators to the situation in Palestine, "to this uprising of that tyrant, that infidel called Netanyahu," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday.

"This is why, wherever there is a Muslim in the world, our hearts, our minds, and our souls are with them. This is why we see all Muslims as parts of one body, like the teeth of a comb, like the bricks of a building. That is why we are in Palestine right now. That is why we are in Gaza right now. That is why we can never remain spectators to what is happening in Palestine—to this uprising of that tyrant, that infidel called Netanyahu," Erdogan said during his address at an opening event of Mawlid al-Nabi Week.

Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, is celebrated on the twelfth day of the Islamic month Rabi' al-Awwal.

"If half of our heart is here, the other half is in Gaza, in Palestine, in Yemen, Sudan, and Afghanistan—the bleeding wounds of the Islamic world. God willing, in the prayers we make tonight, we will not forget the oppressed and the wronged, wherever they may live. We will raise our hands to the heavens for them as well. We will soak our prayer rugs with our tears for them, too," he said.

"We are not in despair, and we will not fall into despair. We are not pessimistic, and we will not be. Despite the injustices, the oppression, and the cruelty in our lands, we will never give in to hopelessness," he added.