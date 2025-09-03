Trump says plans to speak to Putin in coming days

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the next few days about ending the war in Ukraine.

After meeting Putin with great fanfare in Alaska last month, Trump has made little progress toward his goal of a halt in the fighting. "I'll be speaking to him over the next few days and I'm going to know exactly what's happening," Trump said.

Trump says may send US troops to New Orleans, Louisiana to fight crime

Trump on Wednesday said he may send federal troops to Louisiana to combat crime, following its actions in Washington.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the start of a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, said his administration was determining now whether to send troops to Chicago or to "a place like New Orleans."

"We're going to be going to, maybe Louisiana, and you have New Orleans, which has a crime problem. We'll straighten that out in about two weeks."

Trump defends US strike on boat from Venezuela he says was carrying drugs

Trump on Wednesday defended a U.S. strike on what he called a drug-carrying boat from Venezuela a day after the United States said 11 people were killed on the vessel.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during the visit of Polish President Karol Nawrocki that the boat was carrying "massive amounts of drugs," but he provided few details. "Venezuela has been a very bad actor," he said.











