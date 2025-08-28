Germany vows consequences for Russian strike on Kyiv EU office

Germany on Thursday strongly condemned the latest Russian airstrikes on Kyiv, which also hit the EU's diplomatic representation building, and suggested tougher European sanctions against Moscow might follow.

"Russia has once again attacked and bombed Kyiv, civilians have died, children have died, and the EU representation has also been attacked," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said during a press conference in Tallinn, Estonia.

"This cannot remain without consequences. We will discuss these consequences at the upcoming informal meeting of European foreign ministers in Copenhagen," he said, referring to the gathering scheduled for Friday and Saturday in the Danish capital.

At least 14 people, including three children, were killed and 48 others injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv early Thursday, according to Ukrainian authorities.

European Council President Antonio Costa said the EU's diplomatic mission was damaged in a "deliberate Russian strike" and vowed that Europeans "will not be intimidated" by this attack.



