German FM: Security of Baltic states is also our security in Germany

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday declared the security of Baltic states a top national interest amid escalating tensions between Europe and Russia.

"The security of the Baltic states is also our security in Germany," he stated ahead of his visits to Estonia and Denmark, emphasizing Berlin's commitment to NATO's collective defense in the region.

The top German diplomat accused Russia of conducting hybrid warfare operations in the region aimed at intimidating Baltic countries and creating instability.

"The threat to this security is particularly acute in the Baltic Sea region," he said. "This is where Russia's shadow fleet is wreaking havoc, where cables are being cut, buoys moved and GPS signals jammed-this is where we are seeing the full range of Russia's hybrid aggression."

Wadephul will meet with Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna and other officials on Thursday before traveling to Denmark later that day. Denmark, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, will host an informal meeting of European foreign and defense ministers in Copenhagen on Friday and Saturday.





