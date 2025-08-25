Germany 'shocked' by Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital, demands investigation

People pray in front of the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 25 August 2025. (EPA Photo)

Germany on Monday criticized Israel for an airstrike on a Gaza hospital that killed journalists, rescue workers, and other civilians.

"We are shocked by the killing of several journalists, rescue workers, and other civilians in an Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza," the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on social media, adding that this attack must be investigated.

The ministry reiterated its call for the Israeli government to allow media access to Gaza and ensure the protection of journalists reporting from the Palestinian territory.

"The work of journalists is essential to portraying the devastating reality of the war in Gaza," the ministry stated, adding: "We have repeatedly called on the Israeli government to grant access to media workers and provide protection to journalists working in Gaza."

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defense personnel, and press crews, were killed, while several others were injured in the attack.

The ministry said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex's buildings with two airstrikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Official Palestine TV reported that among the deceased was its cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source confirmed to Anadolu the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga.

Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike targeting the hospital.

Medical sources also told Anadolu that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strike.