Protesters in Sweden rally against Israeli occupation plans in Gaza

Hundreds gathered in Swedish capital Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israel's plan to occupy Gaza.

At the call of numerous civil society organizations, hundreds gathered at the Odenplan square demanding that Israel halt its occupation plan in Gaza and open the humanitarian aid corridor.

Protesters said the Swedish government had not shown sufficient reaction against Israel's attacks and occupation in the Palestinian enclave.

Carrying banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Schools and hospitals are being bombed," and "End food shortages," demonstrators chanted slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine" and "No to Netanyahu's plan."

The protesters marched to the Swedish Foreign Ministry building.

Speaking at the rally, Azerbaijani-born Swedish activist Aydin Amir Hashimi said Israel will one day be held accountable for the genocide it is committing in Gaza.

Hashimi said Israel has significant influence over Swedish politicians, stressing that they "do nothing but utter empty words" against Israel's genocide and war crimes.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, led to famine, forced migration and spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.