Ongoing fires in Portugal raise death toll to 4

A fourth person died Saturday as Portugal continues to battle wildfires that began in early August.

The death toll rose after a 45-year-old firefighter, who was seriously injured while battling flames in Sabugal on Tuesday, died early Saturday morning, broadcaster RTP reported.

The country continues to battle wildfires across multiple regions, with the town of Arganil in central Portugal receiving the most attention from civil protection, supported by the deployment of 1,470 personnel.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) maintained the fire risk as "maximum," "very high," or "high" in many municipalities in the northern and central interior.

Two suspects are said to be arrested on suspicion of starting a forest fire that started Aug. 18 in the town of Lousa.

SPAIN SEES IMPROVEMENT IN WILDFIRE SITUATION



Meanwhile, Spain, which has been battling wildfires since early August, started to see improvements in its ongoing fire situation, according to broadcaster RTVE.

Virginia Barcones, director general of civil protection, said the number of active level 2 fires has dropped to 13 across the regions of Castile and Leon, Galicia, and Asturias.

The main concern remains the Iguena fire in Leon, where difficult terrain is limiting access to the most dangerous northern front.

A fire in Galicia, once considered the worst in the region's history, has also been stabilized after burning over 30,000 hectares (74,132 acres).

The total area burned in Spain so far this year has exceeded 400,000 hectares (988,420 acres), citing the latest estimates from the European Copernicus service.