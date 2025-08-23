FRANCE SUMMONS ITALIAN ENVOY OVER DEPUTY PREMIERS REMARKS

France has summoned Italy's ambassador in Paris after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini made remarks against President Emmanuel Macron over his stance on supporting the deployment of troops to Ukraine, French media reported.

Italy's ambassador, Emanuela D'Alessandro, was called to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, France Info reported, citing broadcaster France Inter. The move followed Salvini's sharp criticism of Macron for backing the idea of sending troops to Ukraine.

A diplomatic source told France Inter that the ambassador was told that Salvini's remarks "went against the climate of trust and the historic relationship" between the two countries.

The source added the remarks undermined "recent bilateral developments, which had highlighted strong convergences between the two countries, particularly regarding their unwavering support for Ukraine."

Salvini, leader of the far-right League party, recently attacked Macron over the issue, saying that if the French president wanted to send troops, he could "put on a helmet, grab a rifle, and go to Ukraine" himself.





