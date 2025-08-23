Dutch MPs fail to agree on new measures against Israel

The Dutch parliament failed to agree on taking measures against Israel in a vote following the departure of Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and all ministers from the centrist New Social Contract (NSC) party, public broadcaster NOS reported on Saturday.

Dutch MPs voted not to take further measures against Israel, including boycotting products from the illegally occupied territories and a ban on the purchase of weapons from Israel.

Although a large segment of the opposition advocated measures against Israel, proposals failed to gain a majority in parliament following the departure of NSC ministers.

Recognition of the Palestinian state was also among the proposals that could not gain majority in the parliament, while the MPs agreed with a call on the Israeli government to allow international and national journalists and observers into Gaza.

The parliament, on the other hand, achieved consensus on "complete destruction" of Hamas.

In the meantime, caretaker Prime Minister Dick Schoof reaffirmed Saturday on US social media company X that "everybody" is aware of the fact that the "steadily worsening situation" in Gaza is "dramatic."

"We all see the immense suffering and all of us would prefer that the humanitarian situation improve sooner rather than later. However, that recognition did not lead yesterday to a joint conclusion among the three parties. The departure of the NSC ministers makes further reflection on the resulting political situation necessary," he explained.

He also voiced his "deep regret" over ministers' resignation decision, "especially in light of the responsibility the cabinet bears in this caretaker phase."

Schoof earlier said he would seek advice before deciding how to proceed with a rump coalition whose parties hold only 32 of the 150 parliamentary seats.

He has called off his planned trip to Ukraine next week to address the ongoing domestic crisis and determine how to fill the vacant ministerial positions.

The resignation of the NSC ministers leaves only the right-wing liberal VVD and the farmers' party BBB from the four-party coalition that was formed less than 14 months ago.

Geert Wilders withdrew the far-right PVV at the beginning of July after insisting that the other coalition partners guarantee stricter migration policies.

Veldkamp resigned after his proposals for additional measures against Israel were blocked by coalition partners.

With parties VVD and BBB opposing any new measures, he said he no longer trusted that he could implement his plans and decided to step down.

After Veldkamp's resignation over blocked measures against Israel, NSC withdrew all its ministers and state secretaries from the caretaker government.

The resignations leave key ministries, including interior, education, and health, without leadership, adding to uncertainty in the already fragile caretaker cabinet of Schoof.





