2 injured in shooting at mosque in southern Sweden

Two people were injured in a shooting during Friday prayers at a mosque in the southern Swedish city of Orebro, local media reported, citing an eyewitness.

Swedish police suspect that the loud bangs were caused by a suspected shooting near the Orebro Mosque and said two people have been injured without specifying the extent of the injuries, according to broadcaster SVT News.

However, the broadcaster reported, citing local sources, that several shots were fired during Friday prayers at the mosque.

"He was on his way out of the mosque. Then another man came forward and fired 4-5 shots. Then more shots were fired when he was lying on the ground," one of the witnesses told SVT News.

A preliminary investigation into attempted murder has begun.

While a large police operation is reportedly underway in the area, several rescue units and police officers, as well as seven ambulances, are on the scene.





