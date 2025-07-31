Finland deports over 1,350 foreign nationals in first half of 2025

Over 1,350 foreigners have been deported from Finland in the first half of 2025, according to local media on Thursday.

Finnish authorities deported more than 1,350 foreign nationals from the country in the first half of 2025, a 32% increase compared to the same period last year, the Finnish broadcaster YLE reported, citing a report by the USU news group.

National Police Board figures showed that most of those deported were from Estonia and Romania, with no details on how many were deported due to criminal offenses, rejected asylum claims, or expired residence permits, the report noted.

The rise in deportations was also attributed to the stepped-up enforcement of immigration law, as part of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's government program goals, it added.





