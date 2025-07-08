A 125,000-year-old "Fat Factory" discovered in Germany

Archaeological excavations by a lakeside in Germany have revealed that Neanderthals systematically extracted fat from animal bones. Thousands of bone fragments and stone tools found at the site indicate that prehistoric humans used far more advanced methods for nutrition than previously assumed.

The excavations took place in the Neumark-Nord area near Leipzig. Scientists examined about 120,000 bone fragments and 16,000 stone tools. Analyses showed that after hunting animals, Neanderthals broke the bones and boiled them for hours to extract high-energy parts like marrow and fat.

One of the most striking findings of the research concerns their dietary strategies. Since Neanderthals largely relied on animal-based food, consuming only lean meat could have caused health problems. In such cases, the body cannot fully process protein, leading to a condition known as "protein poisoning."

According to scientists, Neanderthals' daily protein intake should not have exceeded around 300 grams. However, this amount alone was insufficient to meet their energy needs. Therefore, high-calorie sources like bone fat were vital for their survival.