EU Commission:Europe faces 'tectonic shift' in security architecture

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said Europe is experiencing a "once in a generation tectonic shift" in its security environment, warning that the continent can no longer rely on the stability it once knew.

Speaking at the Defence Industry Forum, on the sidelines of NATO summit in The Hague, von der Leyen said the war in Ukraine had changed warfare, urging allies to invest not only more, but more on modernizing outdated systems and integrating new technologies.

"The security architecture that we relied on for decades can no longer be taken for granted. It is a once in a generation tectonic shift," she said.

She highlighted the EU's ReArm Europe plan and emphasized the bloc's role in bridging defense industries across NATO and non-NATO countries.

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Europe is ramping up defense production to levels not seen in decades and stressed the need for stronger transatlantic cooperation. "We must spend more to prevent war. We must win this new war of production. That's what this summit is all about," he said.

"We have opened hundreds of new production lines and expanded existing ones. We are now on course to produce more ships more planes and ammunition than we have done in decades," Rutte added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged more joint weapons production, tougher sanctions against Russia, and increased investment in Ukraine. "There are no signs that Putin wants to stop this war. Russia rejects all peace proposals, including those from the United States of America," he said.

Commenting on the new 5% defense spending target, Zelenskyy said: "European countries need to increase defense spending. We believe that 5% of GDP is the appropriate level."

Following the forum speeches, Zelenskyy met Rutte, and von der Leyen, and Antonio Costa, president of the European Council.

NATO leaders have gathered in The Hague for the June 24-25 summit, where new defense spending targets are expected to be adopted.





