145 women attacked with syringes during music festival in France

On June 21, during France's annual Fête de la Musique celebrations, a series of syringe attacks targeted women.

According to police reports, 145 women reported being injected with needles during concerts or street events and subsequently sought help from authorities. Many of them were hospitalized.

The women said they noticed puncture marks on their legs, arms, or necks during the festivities.

Some of the victims were taken to hospitals with symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, and fainting. Police detained 12 individuals believed to be connected to the attacks.

The substance contained in the syringes has not yet been identified, but experts have warned that the needles could contain harmful chemicals.