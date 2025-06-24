145 pricked with syringes at France street music festival, hundreds arrested

People attend France's annual street music festival, the Fete de la Musique, on the Seine river banks as the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron tethered to a balloon flies above the Tuileries garden at sunset in Paris on June 21, 2025. (AFP Photo)

About 145 people reported being pricked with syringes during France's annual street music festival, according to French media.

Following social media posts about incidents of attacking and stinging women during the music festival over the weekend, 145 victims reported being pricked with syringes.

In Paris, stores were also reported to have been looted along with numerous stabbing and sexual assault reports.

Over 13 members of the security forces and 14 participants in the festival were also seriously injured.

A total of 371 people were arrested across France for various offenses, according to reports.

Millions of people participated in the nationwide celebration, with officials describing the crowds in Paris as "unprecedented," according to media reports.