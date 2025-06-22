‘The world on edge of dark abyss’ says Spanish premier about US attacks on Iran

"The world is on the edge of a dark abyss," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Sunday following US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

"We are normalizing a scenario where certain powers bomb each other, their leaders trade nuclear threats, and civilians bear the consequences," Sanchez said in a televised speech, where he also discussed Spain's NATO spending targets.

His comments come as other European nations urge de-escalation after Washington joined Israel's attacks on Iran, which has now threatened retaliation.

"We have to protect ourselves from threats, but we also have to demand restraint from all sides," Sanchez added.

Earlier, Spain's Foreign Ministry released a statement voicing its "utmost concern" after the US bombings in Iran, saying the situation "must be redirected through diplomatic means."

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares also called for "de-escalation and maximum restraint."

"International law must be respected. Diplomacy is the solution," Albares added.