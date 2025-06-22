France calls for restraint after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

France on Sunday expressed concern over US airstrikes on three sites linked to Iran's nuclear program, urging all sides to avoid escalation and reaffirming its commitment to a negotiated solution.

"France has taken note with concern of the strikes carried out last night by the United States of America against three sites of Iran's nuclear program," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X.

He added that Paris did not take part in the attacks or their planning, and urged "all parties to exercise restraint in order to avoid any escalation that could lead to a widening of the conflict."

Barrot also emphasized that the safety of French nationals, diplomatic staff and interests in the region remains a top priority.

Reiterating France's long-standing position, he said Paris remains "strongly opposed to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons" and continues to support a diplomatic resolution within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"France is convinced that a lasting resolution to this issue must come through a negotiated solution," Barrot said, adding that Paris remains ready to contribute to such efforts alongside its partners.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron held talks this morning with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Oman's Sultan Haitham to discuss the growing tensions in the Middle East, the Elysee Palace announced.

The phone conversations were aimed at "taking stock of the situation in the Middle East following the latest strikes in Iran," according to a statement.

"In this escalatory context, the Head of State indicated that France was doing everything possible to accelerate the departure of our nationals who wish to do so from Iran and Israel," the statement added.

The French Foreign Ministr is "fully mobilized" to assist in the evacuations, it said.

Macron is also expected to continue his diplomatic outreach "in the coming hours" with both European partners and regional leaders as France seeks to prevent further escalation, the French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

A meeting of France's National Defense and Security Council has been scheduled for 7.30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT) at the Elysee Palace.

It will be the third such meeting convened by Macron since June 13, when Israel began carrying out strikes on Iran.

Tensions in the region further escalated after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" airstrikes on nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan, amid growing fears of a broader conflict.

The US targeted Iran's nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

Following the US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting to condemn the attacks and hold those who violate international law accountable.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since then.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.