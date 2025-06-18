Greece successfully evacuates over 100 of its nationals from Israel

Greece on Wednesday successfully completed the repatriation of 105 Greek citizens and their family members from Israel, according to the country's Foreign Ministry.

The evacuation was coordinated by the ministry with the support of the Greek embassies in Tel Aviv and Cairo and its consulate in Jerusalem.

The evacuees were transported to Athens from Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, aboard C-130 and C-27 military aircraft operated by the Hellenic Air Force.

The same flights also facilitated the return of foreign nationals from various countries, including Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Georgia, Switzerland, the US, Italy, Greek Cyprus, Lithuania, Hungary, Portugal, Romania, and Sweden.

The ministry said that Greek diplomatic and consular missions in the region remain on high alert and are ready to provide further assistance as needed.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

In Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.



