EU calls for urgent de-escalation, says diplomacy is the solution

The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday called for an urgent de-escalation of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, as missile exchanges have intensified since Friday.

Speaking after a meeting with EU foreign ministers, Kallas stressed the EU's commitment to diplomacy as the only viable solution to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"We all agreed on the urgent need for de-escalation. Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and diplomacy is the solution to prevent this. And the EU will play its part. I also took note of the support of the EU ministers on the European Union and my involvement in the de-escalation. So I will spare no effort in this respect."

Kallas also highlighted concerns over Iran's accelerated nuclear program, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency's recent declaration that Tehran breached non-proliferation obligations.

"That is why we also agree that the diplomatic solution is the best way to address Iran's nuclear program in the long run, and Europe stands ready to play its part. Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations. We cannot be lenient when Iran accelerates its nuclear program."

"Yesterday, we had a call with the E3 ministers, myself, and also the Iranian minister, to see what more we can do to really sit down and de-escalate. As all of us agree, it's a diplomatic solution that is the only one also for the Iran nuclear program."