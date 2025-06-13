France calls for Middle East de-escalation after Israeli strikes on Iran

France on Friday called for restraint on all sides in the Middle East Friday following Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliation from Tehran.

Paris is closely monitoring developments in the region "in close coordination with its partners" and is taking measures to protect its nationals and interests accordingly, French Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot said on X.

"We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any escalation that could jeopardize regional stability," Barrot said.

"Our priority is the security of our nationals and our interests, and we are adjusting our posture accordingly," he added.

He also reiterated Paris' "deep concern" over Iran's nuclear program, which it had previously raised in a recent resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"We have repeatedly expressed our deep concerns regarding Iran's nuclear program," Barrot said.

"It is essential that all diplomatic avenues be utilized to de-escalate tensions. "France is fully committed to contributing to this effort," he added.

Israel launched a sweeping military operation against Iran early Friday, with 200 planes targeting its nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. Senior military officials and nuclear scientists were killed in the attack.





