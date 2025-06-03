Dutch government collapses as PVV exits over immigration dispute

The Dutch government led by Prime Minister Dick Schoof collapsed on Tuesday after the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) withdrew from the ruling coalition over unresolved disagreements on asylum and immigration policy.

The coalition partners, the conservative VVD, centrist NSC, and farmers' party BBB, failed to reach an agreement with PVV leader Geert Wilders, who had demanded sweeping restrictions on Dutch asylum and migration policies.

"No signature, no adjustments, so PVV leaves the coalition," Wilders said on X.

Wilders, whose party holds a key role in the coalition, insisted that ten tough new measures be added to the coalition agreement, including closed borders for asylum seekers, increased military border controls, fewer asylum centers, and the deportation of Syrian refugees holding temporary residence permits, according to VRT news.

"If nothing or not enough changes, the PVV is gone," Wilders had threatened a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the other coalition parties reacted with anger and disappointment.

VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz said: "He chooses his own ego and his own interests. I am astonished. He throws away the chance for a right-wing policy. This is super irresponsible."

BBB leader Caroline van der Plas also condemned the move.

"He holds all the cards and is deliberately pulling the plug," she said.

NSC leader Nicolien van Vroonhoven added that the meeting had been unnecessary, saying they were already working on some of Wilders' concerns.