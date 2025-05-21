Former Ukrainian politician shot dead outside Madrid school: Local reports

A 52-year-old man identified by Spanish media as former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was shot dead Wednesday morning outside the American School in a wealthy suburb of Madrid.

Portnov, a former adviser to ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who had been sanctioned by the EU, was reportedly gunned down by two or three assailants as he arrived by car at around 9.15 am local time (0715GMT).

Emergency services told Spanish daily El Pais that he died at the scene from gunshot wounds, including a fatal shot to the head and at least two others to the torso.

No arrests have been made, and the type of weapon used has not been disclosed.

The shooting occurred shortly after students had entered the school, which serves pupils from kindergarten through high school.

Though he was reportedly at the school to drop off his own children, school staff told local media that no students or parents had witnessed the deadly incident.

Forensic and homicide detectives are leading the investigation.





