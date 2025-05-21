France to summon Israeli ambassador over gunfire towards diplomatic delegation in Jenin

The French foreign minister announced on Wednesday that the Israeli ambassador in Paris would be summoned after Israeli soldiers opened fire on a diplomatic delegation in the Jenin refugee camp.

"A visit to Jenin, in which one of our diplomats was taking part, came under fire from Israeli soldiers. This is unacceptable. The Israeli ambassador will be summoned to provide an explanation," Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X.

He voiced support for their personnel on the ground, working under "challenging conditions."

Israeli forces fired shots to intimidate the foreign diplomatic delegation as it arrived at the entrance to the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian official who spoke to Anadolu on Wednesday.

The delegation included diplomats from several EU member states, Türkiye, the UK, Russia, China, India, Brazil, and Japan, as well as representatives from several other countries, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.